WEAU political analyst Greta Van Susteren talks impeachment

After the U.S. House passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, there's a battle between the leaders of the House and the Senate.

Thursday, Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted Senate Republicans must provide details on witnesses and testimony before she would send over the charges for Trump's trial.

No deal, replied Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Friday, WEAU talked with Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren who says however long the process is drawn out, it could be the Republicans who control the U.S. Senate who get the last word.

"I used to practice law and you always want the last word, because that's the last thing the jury hears and people begin to forget what they heard when there's a big recess. There's a big recess between the House vote on the articles of impeachment and the time of the trial is going to be - and maybe even bigger than we think. The rules and what happens is going to be completely orchestrated by the Republicans, because they're the majority party," said Greta Van Susteren.

