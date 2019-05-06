WEAU wins 21 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards, 7 first place awards

Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin were honored Saturday with numerous awards at the 2019 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala in Madison.

This year, the WBA says they had a record number of entries: 1,786.

WEAU won 22 awards, including 7 first place awards.

1st Place

Significant Community Impact – WEAU Donation drive for the Halmstad & Southview Memorial

Election Coverage – 2018 Election Coverage

Best Weathercast – Darren Maier Compilation

Sports Reporting – CRBL Hit King

Public Service Announcement – Running with the Bullys (Big Brothers Big Sisters / Children’s Museum of E.C.)

Specialty Programming – Stories of the State Documentary

Best use of Social Media – Eau Claire High School Students walk Out of Class

2nd Place

Best Morning Newscast – Hello Wisconsin

Best Evening Newscast – Tornado Anniversary

Best Sportscast – SportScene 13 Fall Sports

Sports Reporting – Ditching the Wig

Sports Promotion – Super Bowl/Olympics Competition

Best use of Social Media Live Streaming – School Safety Town Hall

3rd Place

Best Website – WEAU.com

Continuing Coverage – Missing Teen in Barron County

Hard News Investigative – Focus on Children’s Mental Health

Use of Video – WCFW Golden Anniversary

Weather Promotion – SkyWarn 13 Severe Weather

Best use of Social Media – Barron Native Chris Kroeze Wins 2nd Place on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Best Online Personality – Justus Cleveland

Best Online Breaking News Coverage – Barron County double-homicide, missing 13-year-old girl

To see a full list of winners, click here.

