WEAU wins 21 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards, 7 first place awards

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -- Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin were honored Saturday with numerous awards at the 2019 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala in Madison.
This year, the WBA says they had a record number of entries: 1,786.
WEAU won 22 awards, including 7 first place awards.
1st Place
Significant Community Impact – WEAU Donation drive for the Halmstad & Southview Memorial
Election Coverage – 2018 Election Coverage
Best Weathercast – Darren Maier Compilation
Sports Reporting – CRBL Hit King
Public Service Announcement – Running with the Bullys (Big Brothers Big Sisters / Children’s Museum of E.C.)
Specialty Programming – Stories of the State Documentary
Best use of Social Media – Eau Claire High School Students walk Out of Class
2nd Place
Best Morning Newscast – Hello Wisconsin
Best Evening Newscast – Tornado Anniversary
Best Sportscast – SportScene 13 Fall Sports
Sports Reporting – Ditching the Wig
Sports Promotion – Super Bowl/Olympics Competition
Best use of Social Media Live Streaming – School Safety Town Hall
3rd Place
Best Website – WEAU.com
Continuing Coverage – Missing Teen in Barron County
Hard News Investigative – Focus on Children’s Mental Health
Use of Video – WCFW Golden Anniversary
Weather Promotion – SkyWarn 13 Severe Weather
Best use of Social Media – Barron Native Chris Kroeze Wins 2nd Place on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Best Online Personality – Justus Cleveland
Best Online Breaking News Coverage – Barron County double-homicide, missing 13-year-old girl
