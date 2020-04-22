WESTconsin Credit Union makes $45,000 donation to food banks

Soon food banks across western Wisconsin will be receiving funds totaling $45,000 from WESTconsin Credit Union to help support their mission of ending hunger. In light of unprecedented economic hardships facing individuals and families, leaders at the credit union determined one of the fundamental building blocks for wellness is having food and nutrition. Area food banks have been identified as the ideal community resource in helping make the biggest impact to help fight hunger.

“At WESTconsin, we made a promise to be there for the communities we serve over 80 years ago,” Stephanie Rasmussen, Chief Experience Officer, shares. “Today, we are honored to stand up and support our neighbors and communities in hopes this helps those in need and provide inspiration to others in reminding everyone that Kindness Counts.” People Helping People is the founding philosophy of credit unions and has withstood the test of time for over 150 years. WESTconsin will be dispersing payments in the next few days in an effort to quickly provide support.

Food banks have seen an increase of more than 60% in many communities due to unemployment and schools being closed. Many are offering curb side pickups as well as organizing pop up food pantries in rural areas. Now more than ever support is needed with no amount of giving too small. Monetary donations are especially valuable because for every $1 in cash, food pantries can purchase up to $10 worth of food. Those seeking food assistance should contact their local food bank or pantry for hours of operation and methods of distribution.