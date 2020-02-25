WI Attorney General visits HSHS Sacred Heart to talk about mental health

Wisconsin's Attorney General toured a local hospital today to raise awareness about mental health and promote more access to mental health resources.

Attorney General Josh Kaul visited HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire where he toured the facility and spoke with mental health experts. He discussed behavioral health issues threatening public safety. He also continued to push for more beds for behavioral and mental health cases, investing in healthcare providers, and de-stigmatizing mental health issues.

"If we could work to make our system more effective at providing services to people who are struggling with mental health issues, who are struggling with substance use disorder, that's going to make a difference in the lives of a lot of Wisconsinites but it's also going to make our communities safer."

Kaul says this focus on mental health will also help law enforcement in the state.

