WI DNR Deer Donation Program helps families in need

The gun deer hunting season begins this weekend, and one local food bank wants to remind hunters about a program where you can donate meat to those in need.

Since the deer donation program through the DNR began, it's donated more than 3.7 million pounds of processed venison to food banks across the state.

Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire says meat is one of the most expensive products for low income families, making venison very desirable.

The process for donating your deer is quite simple.

When you take your deer to a processing facility, say you want to participate in the deer donation program, you can even specify where you would like it to be donated.

After that, the deer is tested for CWD and once results come back, the processed deer is sent to the food bank.

Feed My People says while donations fluctuate each year, the support of the community is overwhelming.

"This is a wonderful community and it is just another example of how folks in our community do rally around each other and look out for our neighbors,” said Assistant Director of Feed My People, Suzanne Becker. “This is a really important product and you will put a lot of smiles on people’s faces if you’re able to donate your deer."

Becker says there's no cost to donate your deer to the program.

For a full list of processing locations participating in the deer donation program, click here.