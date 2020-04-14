WI Department of Health Services announces Safer at Home is working

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services announced that the Safer at Home measures have been working in the state to flatten the curve.

DHS officials say, "Wisconsin was projected to have 22,000 infections by April 8, which would have ultimately resulted in somewhere between 440 and 1,500 deaths. These numbers were based on projected significant exponential growth in positive cases; however, since the Safer at Home order, there has been a decrease in exponential growth in the number of cases. Wisconsin’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days in early March and, over the past two weeks, the rate of doubling is now approximately 12 days,"