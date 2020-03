Wisconsin's Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca is warning the public of scams related to COVID-19.

Barca says, "If you get an email asking for personal information, don't respond. If you get a call asking for it, hang up. If you get a text, delete it."

He also says scammers are already working to defraud taxpayers through scams that are disguised with terms such as "Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act".