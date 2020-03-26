WI Senators respond to economic stimulus package

The Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history.

The package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

WEAU reached out to Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson for a response.

"We don't know yet when people are going to be able to return to normal life and we just want to make sure that these protections like unemployment insurance for the next four months and other measures, that this will get us through the next really unprecendented time period," said Senator Tammy Baldwin.

In a statement, Senator Ron Johnson said in part, "We are enduring a national crisis that is no one's fault. Across the board, elected and non-elected federal, state and local officials are making tough decisions and taking decisive action to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These decisions are being made with limited information, so the results will be far from perfect. We must accept the fact that there will be negative unintended consequences."

Senate passage delivered the legislation to the Democratic-controlled House, which is expected to pass it Friday.

