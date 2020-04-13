UPDATE: Liberal Jill Karofsky wins 10-year seat on Wisconsin Supreme Court

Liberal Jill Karofsky wins 10-year seat on Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly (Source: Dane County, State of Wisconsin)

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky has defeated incumbent Justice Dan Kelly to win a 10-year seat on the state Supreme Court.

The race was officially nonpartisan but Democrats backed Karofsky and Republicans supported Kelly. Karofsky was on the offensive for most of the campaign.

She accused Kelly of being corrupt because he consistently sides with conservative groups before the court. Karofsky's victory narrows the conservative majority on the court to 4-3 and gives liberals a chance to take control of the court the next time a seat comes up in 2023.

Justice Dan Kelly made a statement on the election results.

That statement read as:

"It has been the highest honor of my career to serve the people of Wisconsin on their Supreme Court these past four years. Obviously I had hoped my service would continue for another decade, but tonight's results make clear that God has a different plan for my future. I congratulate Judge Karofsky and wish her well as she assumes the responsibilities of this important office.

Although we are disappointed, tonight my greatest emotion is gratitude. First to my family, especially my wonderful wife, Elisa. She has been with me every step of this race, a constant source of encouragement and good cheer. To our incredible volunteers, donors, and supporters: you opened your homes and your hearts to us, which is so typical of the people of this state, yet so exceptional in our world today. We are humbled by your confidence in us, and inspired by your commitment to our constitutionally-guaranteed rights and liberties. To my campaign team, you built an incredible grassroots machine that carried us further than any of the pundits predicted, and you led us through an incredibly difficult time with grace and resolve. You all have my deepest thanks.

As the campaign comes to its close, the work of the Court continues. My term ends on July 31, and I will dedicate every day from now until then to finishing well in my service to this state. My thanks to my law clerks and our court staff, my colleagues on the bench, and the outstanding advocates who practice before us--together you made this privilege of public service into a true joy.

I dedicated this campaign to a simple proposition: the people of Wisconsin are my bosses, and whatever authority we have on the court we receive as a loan from them according to the terms of our constitutions. The expiration of the time and authority loaned to me is a reminder that our system still works--that our Constitution endures through every test and trial, and that here in America the lawful will of the people shall always prevail.”

