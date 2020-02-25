WI Supreme Court won't review Larry Lokken's prison sentence

Wisconsin's Supreme Court will not review the prison sentence of former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken.

The ruling was one of several cases the state's highest bench shot down.

Lokken was sentenced in 2016 to nine and a half years in prison. He and his deputy treasurer, Kay Onarheim, were convicted of stealing nearly $1.4 million in taxpayer money.

Since then, Lokken and his attorneys have filed several appeals to re-visit his sentence.

Each appeal has been denied.