WI child dies of flu; hundreds hospitalized in state

Wisconsin health officials announced that a child has died from the flu in the southeastern part of the state.

The child was younger than 10 years old and died on the way to the hospital.

Friday's announcement marks the first pediatric flu-related death in Wisconsin this season. State officials say that so far, 622 people have been hospitalized for the flu and flu-related complications.

Officials stress that the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is to get vaccinated.