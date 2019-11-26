WI man convicted of killing wife sentenced to life in prison

A judge sentences a central Wisconsin man to life in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife and hiding her corpse.

Last month, a jury in Portage County found Jason Sypher guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

Krista Sypher disappeared March 13, 2017, but her body has never been found.

According to a criminal complaint, the couple had a rocky marriage marked by domestic violence.

Surveillance cameras show Jason Sypher buying 39-gallon garbage bags from a store the day his wife vanished.