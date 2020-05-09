Winona Fine Arts Commission launches Chalk The Walk program

The Winona Fine Arts Commission launches the Winona Chalk the Walk program for City of Winona residents. Through this program, the Fine Arts Commission strives to provide a creative and fun outlet for the community by offering high-quality art education and accessible materials for all ages in this time of crisis. Residents can sign up to receive a pack of sidewalk chalk and lesson plans created by Winona Creative Laureate, Sarah Johnson, land local arteducators Briana Haupt and Holly Al-Abad.

The Commission also hopes to connect residents through this shared but safe activity, and to encourage them to spend time outdoors, and to bring attention to the power of art as a therapeutic mechanism for the effects of having to "Shelter in Place".

The Chalk the Walk packets are being offered while supplies last and will be delivered safely to the outside of your home after

you sign up by going to the website WINONArts.com and clicking on the CHALK THE WALK link or using the form link here:

https://forms.gle/qbTStDES9tgUnF437

