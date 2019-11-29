WINTER STORM: Another significant snowfall to create dangerous travel conditions throughout the weekend



FRIDAY: Precipitation arrives in Western Wisconsin between 8-11 PM from south to north. This will start out as light to moderate snowfall though the Coulee Region may see some mixing early on. Snow will continue into the early morning on Saturday before conditions changeover to rain starting in the Coulee Region with the mixing line eventually rising north of the lower Chippewa Valley. Wind will pick up noticeably from Friday evening into Saturday morning. About ½” to 1 ½” of snow will fall before the changeover to rain, but some of this will melt on Saturday. It will be important to take caution on the roads, but though slow travel should still continue.

SATURDAY: Rainy weather will continue through the daytime on Saturday with temperatures in the mid 30’s in Eau Claire. Roads may be slushy and caution is advised, but travel will be possible. Areas north of Eau Claire however, including Rusk & Barron counties, may remain primarily snow as temperatures will be colder. It is in these places where taking caution will remain important and travel will be slow. Breezy conditions will continue through the day with gusts reaching 40 MPH across most of the region as the center of the low pressure system approaches. Heading into the evening, cold air from the backside of the system will infiltrate, and the mixing line will begin to quickly move south. The changeover back to snow is likely to occur around 5-7 PM in Eau Claire, becoming later the further south you travel. As with the last storm, a difference in just 1° can make all the difference between seeing rain and snow. Most of Western Wisconsin will see the heaviest snow between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning with snowfall around 1” per hour in many places. It is encouraged to stay off the roads during this time.

SUNDAY: The heavy, wet snowfall along with strong wind may lead to localized power outages by the morning, but conditions will begin to improve. Heavy snow will exit with light to moderate snow showers continuing through the late morning, eventually exiting by the mid afternoon. Plowable snow will be on the ground for nearly all of Western Wisconsin with lesser amounts in the Coulee Region where more rain and mixing will have occurred, and greater amounts the further north you travel where precipitation was mainly in the form of snow. The weather will be overcast but dry for the remainder of the day with breezy conditions beginning to let up after dark.

