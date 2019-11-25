WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow and wind continue, gradual improvements Wednesday

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of Western Wisconsin into and through Wednesday morning for accumulating snow, strong winds and low visibility. As this strong winter storm passes to our south and eventually east during the day, winds will shift from the northeast to the northwest and precipitation will taper off and come to and end. TIMING: Precipitation will continue through at least the first half of Wednesday morning with very few breaks, if at all. By mid-morning much of the accumulation will be winding down but lighter snow will continue for a bit longer, possibly to around the noon hour. Lingering areas of flurries and drizzle may still be found into early afternoon. IMPACTS: Depending on where you live, snow, rain and mixed precipitation will be falling with areas near Eau Claire and especially north and west remaining snow. To the south and east, rain and sleet will be mixing in at times with a transition to all snow Wednesday morning before it ends. Because of this, conditions will vary based on location but in general, hazardous travel conditions are likely in places that stay snow. Winds are already strong and will be gusting 30-40 mph right through much of Wednesday. Blowing snow will lead to low visibility at times while roads will be snow covered and difficult to navigate through at least the first part of the morning but drifting should be limited as this is a heavy, wet snow. Travel is discouraged until the snow lightens and tapers off by later morning and for the afternoon.

ACCUMULATIONS: We are still expecting primarily a snow event for the Chippewa Valley, but Eau Claire may still have a window of time before daybreak when a mix of rain and sleet occurs. If it does happen, then it may cut down on total snow accumulation just a bit. This will likely be the case to the south where a sharp cut-off is expected. Most of the expected accumulations will wind down by 9-10 am Wednesday morning. Because temperatures won't really stray far from freezing, this will be a heavier, wet snow that will pack very easily and also be quite slick. Our latest snowfall forecast is below, showing the sharp cut-off to the south and Eau Claire right on the edge. Further south by a county or two, amounts will be much less with very little likely along and south of I-90 where mainly rain is forecast.

We will keep you informed on the storm right here on WEAU.com, on all of our WEAU 13 NEWS broadcasts and on social media. Also if you haven't already, download our Skywarn 13 weather app for more winter storm coverage!

