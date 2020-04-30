WJFW Newswatch 12 hosting Seventh Congressional District Debate

WJFW Newswatch 12 will be hosting a Seventh Congressional District Debate Friday, May 1st at 7pm. It will feature Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany. The hour-long debate will be moderated by our evening anchor Justin Betti.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WJFW is taking extra safety precautions. The debate will be in-person; however, candidates and the moderator will be spaced 6+ feet apart. We will be cleaning relevant surfaces before and after the debate.

The format is as follows:

One-minute opening statements

Questions with one-minute responses and 30-seconds rebuttals One-minute closing statements

The debate can be viewed live on channel 12, or streamed on our website

(click here.) or on our Facebook page (click here.).

Rep. Sean Duffy retired in September 2019 citing family reasons. Gov.

Evers called for a Special Election on May 12th to replace Duffy.

Democrat Tricia Zunker is a Ho-Chunk Supreme Court Justice and Wausau School Board President. Republican Tom Tiffany is serving his second term as a state senator, after serving one term in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

click here.