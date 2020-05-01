WSU hosts virtual celebration for Class of 2020

Winona State University will honor more than 1,400 spring graduates with a virtual celebration at 6pm, May 8, 2020 on WSU’s Facebook page and commencement website.

Speeches will be given by President Scott Olson, Class of 2020 student speakers Nicole Ruhland and Patrick Broe along with a commemorative video created for and by the Class of 2020 students.

All Spring 2020 graduates are also invited to walk, have their names called, and participate fully at the December 2020 Commencement ceremony.