WSU to host Chris Kroeze Sept. 20

Winona State University is excited to host country rock artist Chris Kroeze in concert on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7pm in Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen Hall. Kroeze is from Barron, WI, and was the runner-up on season 15 of NBC’s “THE VOICE” last winter and a member of TEAM BLAKE. He has created a huge fan base across the country and captivates audiences with his incredible guitar skills, laid-back personality, and his love of country rock. He is currently on tour and performed at major festivals this summer including Country Jam and Ashley for the Arts. The opening act will be performed by Johnson Street Underground—a local a capella group.

Tickets are currently on sale and are $15 to the general public. For more information about the concert and to purchase tickets online for reserved seating, please go to https://www.winona.edu/upac/concert.asp.

