Wade Newell announces re-election bid for Chippewa Co. District Attorney

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell announces he's running for re-election.

In a release sent out Tuesday night, Newell says he hopes to continue to serve the Chippewa County community for another four years.

"My goal has always been the swift, aggressive, and effective prosecution of criminal cases, which protects victims and holds offenders accountable for their criminal behavior. The Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office, under my leadership, has developed and continued numerous diversion programs to divert low risk, non-violent offenders out of the criminal justice system. The goal of these programs is to address the needs of these individuals, without the need to file criminal charges, thereby reducing the incarceration of low risk and non-violent offenders. This allows the District Attorney’s Office to focus its limited resources on those high risk offenders that are doing the most harm within our community. These diversion programs are continually monitored to ensure that community safety is the number one priority," said Wade Newell.