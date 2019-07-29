Wage survey shows pay increase in Western Wisconsin

A wage survey administered by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce revealed pay increases.

Geographically, the coverage area includes the Chambers of Commerce in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Marshfield, Menomonie, Portage County, Rice Lake, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids. Also involved were local chapters of the Society for Human Resource Management in the Chippewa Valley, La Crosse, Wausau and Winona, MN.

The survey revealed the average 2019 pay increases for all participating employers was 3.83% for non-exempt employees and 3.52% for exempt employees.

This was an increase from 2018 which was 3.15% and 3.09% respectively.

Deborah Marshall, Senior Manager, HR Consulting, at Wipfli in Eau Claire says, “The average increase is an indicator of positive wage growth and robust market conditions”.

The survey also had industry breakouts for healthcare, financial institutions, non-profits, and a general category for all other types of organizations.

The full survey results are available to employers for purchase via the Eau Claire Chamber. A copy of the survey will be available at the Eau Claire Public Library.