Wakanda Waterpark closed for 2020 season

Wakanda Waterpark will be closed for the 2020 season. The city of Menomonie made the difficult decision to close Wakanda Waterpark this summer to keep the safety of community and staff as the first priority.

According to a news release, the level of public congregation that takes place at a municipal swimming pool and the number of staff required to operate creates an environment with a multitude of safety concerns related to COVID-19. Social distancing, limited number of visitors, and resources required to open this facility have all been taken into consideration.

Individual and Family Season Passes that were purchased for the 2020 season will be automatically refunded to you.

