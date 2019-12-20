Wakanda removed from USDA trade partners list

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has removed the fictional nation of Wakanda from its list of United States trading partners. (Source: CNN)
Someone noticed the nation from the “Black Panther” comics and movie was listed as a free trade agreement partner.

A Twitter user posted that he found it on the Agricultural Tariff Tracker maintained by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.

The USDA told news outlets Wakanda was added for testing the tracker and should have been removed after testing was completed.

The agency tweeted: “While we removed the Kingdom of Wakanda from our list of US free trade partners, our relationship will always be strong. #WakandaForever.”

