Walk-in clinics for opioid addiction offer meds first, fast

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller listens as Jamie Cline appears before her during a drug court session in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. While in a jail work-release program this past spring, Cline, a former heroin user, took a medication called buprenorphine. A new treatment philosophy called "medication first" scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By  | 
Updated: Wed 2:01 PM, Dec 18, 2019

(AP) - The nation’s opioid addiction epidemic is driving new treatment strategies, including an approach that begins with rapid access to medicine that prevents withdrawal sickness.

It’s called “medication first.”

The tactic scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery.

Now, patients in some cities can get prescribed medicine on their first day of treatment.

After they start feeling better, they choose their next steps. Early research suggests the approach can change lives.

But it will be a tough sell elsewhere: Nearly two-thirds of U.S. treatment centers don’t offer treatment drugs for opioid addiction and there’s resistance to easy access.

