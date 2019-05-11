Walk to cure multiple sclerosis returns to the area

The community came out to help bring awareness to multiple sclerosis.

Many teamed up to walk for their friends or loved ones affected by MS. There was a one mile and a three mile available for those who participated. Organizers say each year- three to five hundred people come out to support the cause.

They say with every step taken and every dollar raised, they're that much closer to ending this disease. “I had someone very close to me pass away from MS complications within the last two years so this event is just very near and dear to me and I love it. I love volunteering, keeps me busy,” said Danielle Mohlin, volunteer.

WEAU’s Monica Ott emceed the event. Organizers say all proceeds go to helping find a cure for MS.

