Walker joins government reform group as chairman

Former Gov. Scott Walker is joining the Wisconsin-based Institute for Reforming Government as an honorary chairman.

The group announced Walker's appointment on Monday, the latest in a series of positions Walker has taken since he lost re-election.

Walker is serving as fundraising chairman for the National Republican Redistricting Trust, a conservative group focused on redistricting after the 2020 Census. And he's also leading the national effort to call a constitutional convention to adopt a balanced budget amendment.

Walker has also joined a speaker's bureau and has filled in on a conservative talk radio show in Milwaukee since being defeated for re-election and leaving office in January.

The Institute for Reforming Government was formed in 2017 and says it is focused on simplifying government through tax reform, lessening regulation and creating efficiencies