Walmart add changes to shopping process to follow social distancing

Walmart announced there will be some shopping changes made to follow social distancing while the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Store entry will now be regulated starting Saturday. Walmart says they will not allow more than five customers in for each 1,000 square feet. Once the store reaches it's capacity, customers will have to wait for one person to leave before another can enter.

Walmart also says they are initiating one-way movement through aisles to reduce any close contact between shoppers.

