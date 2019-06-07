Walmart launching service to deliver groceries straight to your fridge – even if you’re not home

Walmart is launching a new service that will allow a worker to delivery groceries straight to your fridge. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Fri 1:05 PM, Jun 07, 2019

(CNN) - Walmart announced customers now can get their groceries delivered straight to your fridge.

The retail giant announced Friday that it's launching a new service where customers can order groceries online and then a Walmart employee will deliver them to your home and then into your fridge.

Customers will have to pay a fee for in-home delivery, as well as buy a special door lock that will allow the Walmart worker to enter the home if no one's there.

Workers will wear cameras to allow shoppers to see what's going on.

Walmart tested the grocery delivery service in New Jersey this year.

It will expand the service this fall to customers in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Fla.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
