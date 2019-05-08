Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

Cigarettes, Photo Date: 10/24/2018 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:14 AM, May 08, 2019

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.

The world's largest retailer says the new rules will take effect in July, and will also include its Sam's Club warehouse stores.

Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.

Last month, drugstore operator Walgreens also said it would increase the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus