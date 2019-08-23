Want a healthy heart? Get a dog

By  | 
Updated: Fri 12:15 PM, Aug 23, 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. (Gray News) – As it turns out, Fido isn’t just man’s best friend. Our four-legged buddies are good for all of us, especially when it comes to our hearts, a new study shows.

The benefits of a dog: Exercise improves heart health because it helps you maintain a healthy weight and controls blood sugar. Dogs can be great mood boosters. (Source: Mayo Clinic)

“What we found was that those who own a pet, particularly a dog, were healthier from the cardiovascular standpoint,” said Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, who conducted the study.

The reason is people who have dogs are more likely to exercise regularly, eat a healthier diet and have better sugar levels in their blood.

Lopez-Jimenez knows the benefits firsthand. He has a German shorthair retriever named Choco.

"He will be nagging me until we go out — maybe for a short walk, maybe throwing him balls. But what I realize is that anything that I do with my dog will imply physical activity," according to the cardiologist.

Plus, dogs are great mood boosters.

How can you look into those eyes and not feel better?

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
