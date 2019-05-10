Wanted man caught by Barron Co. K-9 after running from deputies

On Thursday May 9, 2019 at 11:47pm the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip that Trevor Davis was at a residence outside of Cameron. Davis had several warrants for his arrests from Eau Claire, Rusk and Barron Counties.

Deputies responded to this address and Davis fled on foot from a car he was in, into a house where he hid. K-9 Koda was on scene and after Davis refused to exit after several commands, K-9 Koda was sent in and apprehended Davis hiding in a back bedroom.

Davis received an apprehension bite to his arm and was flown to an Eau Claire Hospital to be treated for his injury. Eau Claire County then took Davis into custody on their warrants at the hospital.

Davis, 29 of Cameron was wanted for Armed Robbery, Strangulation, Aggravated Battery, Intimidation of a Victim and Possession of Meth.

