Wanted man trying to flee police jumps in Wis. river, gets arrested anyway

Video shows firefighters pull the suspect onto a boat, rescuing him from the water. (Source: Luke Slocum/WITI/Tribune/CNN)
Updated: Tue 4:28 AM, Jul 09, 2019

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WITI/CNN) - A police chase in Wisconsin ended when a fleeing man had to be rescued after jumping into the Rock River.

Bar manager Jean McDermott was working Friday around noon at Bienfang’s Bar in Fort Atkinson, Wis., when she was interrupted by what was happening outside.

“I seen a police car fly past the front window,” McDermott said. “Go down the side of the building and, then, a second one came flying by. It’s not something you come into work and see every day.”

Investigators say police were chasing after a man who was wanted on a warrant. In an effort to get away, the man jumped into the Rock River, according to police.

The suspect didn’t get very far. Video shows firefighters pull the man onto a boat, rescuing him from the water.

“Hopefully, it’s a lesson learned because it’s not a river I would mess with,” McDermott said.

Police arrested the man, who was not injured during the incident.

Copyright 2019 WITI, Tribune, Luke Slocum via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus