Warm weather and pools may lead to spreading bacteria

As temps begin to rise, many will head to public pools to cool down.

However, there are some health risks associated with it.

Officials say there are a few things you can do to make sure you stay healthy during the summer.

First, always wear sandals or flip-flops at the pool and especially in the shower area.

Next, make sure you have a clean and dry towel to avoid spreading bacteria.

According to officials, there are 300 fungi known to cause illness in people.

The CDC says common pool problems like athlete's foot infections, swimmer's itch and swimmer's ear result in approximately 2.4 million healthcare visits ever year.

