Warm weather brings out gardeners

With warmer weather arriving in the Chippewa Valley, people have been working in the Eau Claire Community Gardens.

There are five gardens spread out across the city, with about 200 plots in total. Eau Claire City Councilman Andrew Werthmann was out in the Forest Street Garden today, working in one of the shared plots. He said during this uncertain time, people want to have the ability to grow and harvest their own food.

“People love to be outside and take in the fresh-air," Werthmann said. "Obviously people have to be safe and make sure they are distancing, but I think without a doubt, people being able to put their hands in the dirt, grow some food, be in the sun in a very positive thing."