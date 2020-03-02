Warm weather could bring flooding

Winter dumped above average snowfall in the Chippewa Valley.

As the snow begins to melt, the ground around your house becomes saturated with water. That can cause problems, especially if you live at the bottom of a hill. However, there are preventive steps you can take to avoid the problems that water damage can cause. Chem Masters owner, Jeff Rye said you can protect your house from costly water damage.

“Check your gutters; make sure your downspouts run away from your house with the ground being saturated,” Rye said. “Go out and shovel a trough out away from your house, that's going to be the simple prevention, check your sump-pump.”

While the outside of a house Rye was serving, located on Elk Lake, looked fine, the inside is waterlogged.

“They lost their cabinets, furniture, trim and doors” he said.

Rye said in this particular job, two or three inches of water got in before the homeowner caught it.

“The entire kitchen has got to come out. If we caught it early, within a day and got it dried out you might be looking at a couple thousand dollars. In this particular case because it sat and they lost cabinets, doors, trim, millwork, it’s upwards of $50,000 dollars in damage,” Rye said. “It is not something you want to play around with.”

Rye said if you have a finished basement, you might not notice water damage until it is too late.

“It might be raining and the snow is thawing at the same time, they might notice water on their floor in the basement, they could have water behind the finished walls that they don't see” he said.

Rye said it's important to get ahead of it before the melting starts.

“I never underestimate Mother Nature,” he said. “If it starts raining, make sure that water has a place to go.”

Rye said this particular house was a unique case, because the heated floors inside turned it into a virtual sauna. While most jobs take less than a week, he said his crews will be working on this house for a few weeks.

