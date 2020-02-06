Wash. principal on leave after calling Kobe Bryant's death ‘karma’ in Facebook post

A Washington high school principal is on leave in light of threats made against her for a Facebook post regarding Kobe Bryant’s death and the previous rape accusation made against him.

In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Kobe Bryant arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Officials placed Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora on administrative leave Wednesday, pending the outcome of an investigation, after social media threats to Sejkora led to rumors that someone might bring a gun to campus.

The reported gun threat brought extra police patrols and convinced nearly half of the 2,124 students to miss all or part of the school day.

“Stuck it out until I realized that I didn’t want to go to lunch and be in a large space,” one senior student said.

The Camas School District’s superintendent, Jeff Snell, says police found no evidence the gun threat was real, adding that it started among students on a school bus speculating about threats.

Sejkora apologized to the school community Tuesday for the Facebook post that she calls a “visceral reaction” based on personal experience. She says she regrets the message and shouldn’t have posted it.

“Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” wrote Sejkora in the post on Jan. 26, the day Bryant died.

The post referred to a 2003 case where Bryant faced rape charges involving a 19-year-old woman. The charges were eventually dropped, and Bryant settled a lawsuit filed by the woman out of court.

“I try and do what’s right. This was a situation where I didn’t think before I posted, and I’m terribly regretful about that,” Sejkora said.

The principal has since deleted her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Snell says he doesn’t know how long Sejkora’s leave or the investigation into her post might last.

“I care about Principal Sejkora as a person, and she’s somebody who has poured her heart into being a principal… Unfortunately, there was a decision that was made that we’re going to have to deal with, and that decision had consequences,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KATU via CNN. All rights reserved.