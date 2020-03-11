Washburn Sheriff Office employee in custody after theft investigation

A Washburn Sheriff Office employee is currently in Barron County custody during an investigation into a possible theft that could have happened at the Sheriff’s department.

Officials say Brian Wyberg, 35, has been employed at the Washburn Sheriff’s Office for six years, working as a dispatch/jailer. He is currently placed on administrative leave through the investigation.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Wyberg was arrested for theft, illegally possessing prescription drugs and misconduct in public office. He also says at this point it seems Wyberg is the only employee connected to the investigation.

