Washington bracing for impeachment as battle lines harden

President Donald Trump poses for photos with Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
By  | 
Updated: Sun 2:55 PM, Dec 15, 2019

(AP) - Washington is bracing for this week’s expected vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Partisan battle lines are hardening. Democrats are defending impeachment even if Trump isn’t removed from office. Republicans are denouncing the integrity of the constitutional process.

The Democratic-controlled House plans to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against the Republican president.

The decision whether to make Trump the third president in history to be impeached is expected to play out along party lines.

There’s some debate between the White House and the GOP-run Senate about the contours of a trial that’s anticipated in January. But there seems little doubt the Senate would acquit Trump.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus