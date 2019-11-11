Watch: Animal thought to be extinct seen for first time in 30 years

(CNN) - Scientists thought this tiny deer-like animal was extinct, but 30 years later, the chevrotain has been photographed in Vietnam.

Tiny deer-like animal thought lost to science photographed for first time in 30 years. (Source: CNN)

Despite their appearance, chevrotains are neither mice nor deer, but the world’s smallest hoofed mammals. Adults stand 12 inches tall and the males have short, rounded tusks.

Researchers thought they were extinct because of the illegal wildlife trade.

Scientists warned that just because the species was found doesn’t mean it isn’t threatened.

Some want to put conservation measures in place to ensure chevrotains survive.

Details of the rediscovery were published Monday in the scientific journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

