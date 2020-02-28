Watch Australian veterinarians pull entire beach towel out of python’s mouth

This is no magic trick. Veterinarians in Australia have pulled a beach towel out of an 18-year-old jungle carpet python named Monty.

Doctors in Australia were able to save a python's life after it swallowed an entire beach towel by pulling it out with forceps. (Source: CNN)

Monty’s family said the snake ate the entire towel the night before they brought her to the hospital.

Veterinarians were able to find the missing item in Monty’s stomach using a small, thin camera. Then, they used long forceps to grasp the towel and safely remove it.

Monty is now back home with her family.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.