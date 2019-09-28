Watch: Bull elk knocks woman down, damages truck near Rocky Mountain National Park

Updated: Sat 11:04 AM, Sep 28, 2019

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP/Gray News) — Wildlife officials in Colorado are warning people to keep their distance from elk during their mating season after a bull charged people, knocked a woman down and repeatedly butted her with its antlers.

Video of an elk attack in Colorado serves as a reminder of just how dangerous the animals can be, especially during mating season. (Source: KDVR, Tribune, Karen Harrison, CNN)

Video shows the elk running toward people Thursday near the visitor center in Estes Park near Rocky Mountain National Park.

The attack came during the community’s annual Elk Fest.

The woman escaped after public works employee Brian Berg drove a pickup on the sidewalk and got between her and the elk.

The elk then rammed the front of the truck.

A spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Jason Clay, told KDVR-TV that bull elk aggressively fight over their breeding rights.

He said people need to give elk space even in developed areas and let them move away on their own.

Colorado claims the largest elk herd in North America.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.





 
