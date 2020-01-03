Watch a Connecticut man crash his vehicle while livestreaming

Updated: Fri 3:53 PM, Jan 03, 2020

GROTON, Conn. (CNN) - Police say a driver crashed his car while livestreaming himself going well over the speed limit on a Connecticut highway.

Connecticut State Police say a driver livestreamed himself driving over 100 mph where the speed limit was 55 mph. The driver eventually crashed but was not hurt because he was wearing his seatbelt, police say. (Source: Connecticut State Police/CNN)

Connecticut State Police released a video of the driver doing more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The joyride would come to an end when he lost control of the car at a highway ramp. Moments later, he slammed into a guardrail on Interstate 95.

Police say the driver was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t hurt in the crash.

The video was released on Facebook along with a message to drivers saying the combination of speeding and livestreaming while driving is not only illegal but also dangerous.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
