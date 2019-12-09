Watch a newborn girl’s reaction when her hearing aids are turned on

Updated: Mon 12:08 PM, Dec 09, 2019

(CNN) - A newborn girl’s reaction to having her hearing aids turned on is taking the internet by storm.

A viral video captures the sound of joy when a baby's hearing aid is turned on; four-month-old Georgina got hearing aids about five weeks ago. (Source: Paul Addison/CNN)

The parents of four-month-old Georgina Addison turned on the hearing aids and captured her joyful reactions on video. The family from Harrogate, England posted the video online, and it has since been viewed more than 750,000 times.

It appears Georgina says “hi” when prompted by her mother to say hello to everybody.

Georgina’s father Paul Addison said he and his wife first learned about their daughter’s hearing difficulties when she failed her newborn hearing test. She was referred to an audiologist and diagnosed with severe deafness. The doctor suggested she should wear hearing aids, and the family took the advice.

Addison tweeted the video because he wanted the world to know the joy his family experiences when they turn on their daughter’s hearing aids in the morning.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus