Watch for Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones Episode 5

All eyes will be on the ensuing battle between Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones this Sunday. Fans of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will want to keep their senses sharp as a three-eyed raven during episode five.

Social media has been swirling with rumors that Rodgers will be in the penultimate episode of the hit HBO series. It airs May 12 at 8 p.m. CT.

There's been no confirmation from Rodgers or HBO or the Game of Thrones showrunners. GoT secrets are guarded by the HBO's metaphorical Night's Watch.

But just like Varys's little birds, news sometimes travels fast throughout the kingdom.

Rodgers did hint at a possible cameo while he was at the Kentucky Derby. Celebrity Page TV correspondent Sam Alex talked to Rodgers about getting into the movie or television business.

"Episode five. Game of Thrones," Rodgers replied.

Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV tweeted, "Aaron Rodgers is going to be in Game of Thrones. Enjoy."

Whatever happens, we hope No. 12 gets to wield some Valyrian steel!