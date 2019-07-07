Watch party celebrates U.S. women's soccer victory

Sunday morning, the United States Women's National Team celebrated their fourth World Cup victory, defeating the Netherlands 2-0. UW Madison soccer players and kids from across Wisconsin gathered to watch the team battle for that fourth title.

Badgers have a special reason to celebrate. Former UW Madison player Rose Lavelle started for the U.S. team and scored the second goal that helped secure Sunday's victory.

UW Madison soccer coach Paula Wilkins coached Lavelle during her time at UW.

"I'm so happy because I know she's living out her dream. But I also know she's a great role model for these young players," Wilkins said.

Sunday also marked the start of one of UW Madison's summer soccer camps for girls, a camp Lavelle attended when she was young.

Wilkins and her team hope watching role models like Lavelle can inspire the next generation of girls to believe anything is possible.

"Especially with their generation, everything for girls is becoming so much more possible. So I think, just for them is just to dream big, and set their goals high, because so much more is attainable for them," said Payton Wesley, who played with Lavelle at UW.

For some campers, that message is sinking in.

"That they’ve come a long way and that you can achieve anything you want to just because they did the same thing that you can do," said Addyson Knoebel, who came to camp for the second year in a row.

Players like Lavelle are not just inspiring the next generation. Wesley said Lavelle is also a role model for her former teammates.

"We have a lot of great players on the team right now, and I think what

Rose has done has inspired a lot of us and a lot of girls on our team who want to play after college, and I think that is great for the women’s game," Wesley said.