Watchdog: “Basic and fundamental errors” in Russia probe

Updated: Wed 9:50 AM, Dec 11, 2019

(AP) - The Justice Department's internal watchdog will tell Congress on Wednesday that he's concerned that “so many basic and fundamental errors" were made by the FBI as it investigated ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Michael Horowitz's report was released Monday and it identified significant problems with applications to receive and renew warrants to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide in 2016 and 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

That's according to prepared remarks by Michael Horowitz that were released before his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The report also found the FBI's actions weren't motivated by partisan bias and that the investigation was opened for a proper cause.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham chairs the committee.

He said “the system failed" during the investigation and agents took the law into their own hands.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus