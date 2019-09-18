Water Circus comes to Eau Claire

This week, the grounds of the Oakwood Mall will suddenly be home to 35,000 gallons of water.

There are performers from around the world putting that water to use during the "Cirque Italia" event.

Dozens of organizers travel with the Cirque Italia, which is making its first-ever visit to the Chippewa Valley.The performances will include water and light displays, contortionists, and acrobatics.

Even though performers have worked with Cirque Italia for years, they say that performing for audiences never becomes routine.

Elena Stefanova, performer at Cirque Italia says. “every year, the show changes a little bit. This year, we have a new act, and new performers. It's very interesting; it's like a new adventure”.

The show is held in a very intimate venue, with the furthest seat from the stage only being about 10 yards from the action.

Showtimes include Sept 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21 and 22 at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be found by clicking here.

