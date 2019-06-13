Water Quality Task Force holds public hearing in La Crosse

Thursday a task force on water quality in Wisconsin was in La Crosse for a public hearing.

The Speaker's Task Force on Water Quality was created this year by the legislature to closely examine five areas of water quality, ranging from testing and data collection to investigating remedies.

The task force has been holding public hearings all across the state to gather public input and opinion.

Thursday in La Crosse, the group heard from a wide variety of concerned citizens.

"I've seen a lot of water quality problems in my career with the Wisconsin DNR, but I also have seen some major improvements too. But we still have problems, ground water and surface water. Issues that need to be addressed," said Retired Wisconsin DNR Employee John Sullivan.

Following all of the public hearings, the task force will compile a report of recommendations of legislative changes that Wisconsin can make to improve the state's water quality.