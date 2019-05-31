Water Safety Awareness Day at Fairfax Pool

The Eau Claire Parks & Recreation Department announces that the first annual Water Safety Awareness day in cooperation with the Eau Claire YMCA and Eau Claire Water Safety Task Force will take place Saturday June 1 from 9am-11:30am at Fairfax Pool.

This event is for non-swimmers ages 6-11 and consists of an hour long interactive skills lesson designed to teach kids water adjustment, using a life jacket, how to safely assist others and river, and lake safety. This event is free and participants can come anytime between 9am and 10:30am in order to complete all of the lessons.

The event is free and all participants will receive a free life jacket while supplies last. Spanish translators will also be available!

If there are questions, patrons should contact Eau Claire Parks and Recreation at (715) 839-5032.