Water Street tax incremental financing case dismissed

A lawsuit between the city of Eau Claire over the creation of a tax incremental financing or, "TIF", district on Water Street has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was filed in April against the city of Eau Claire, challenging its decision to create a TIF district for the Water Street area. The Aspenson-Mogensen residence hall was created in the district.

In a statement today, the city of Eau Claire defended its use of TIF districts and said they were pleased with the ruling.

