Water advisory issued for City of Caddot

Officials with the City of Cadott have issued a water advisory.

On Tuesday, a water main break caused a loss of water pressure in the Cadott water system. A loss of water pressure can allow contaminants to enter the water system.

Once system pressure is fully restored, the water utility will test the water for coliform bacteria. Officials say at this time it is not known if contamination has occurred. Once the water has been tested, this notice will be lifted.

There are precautions to take at this time. Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded. Officials say you should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice.

If you have any questions regarding the safety of your drinking water, contact Chad Schuebel at 715-313-3354.

